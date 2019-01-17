U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after auction

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation expectations held their earlier gains on Thursday following solid investor demand for $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS).

At 1:20 p.m. EST (1820 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 1.833 percent, up over 1 basis point from late Wednesday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)