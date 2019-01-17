Bonds News
January 17, 2019 / 6:25 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after auction

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation expectations held their earlier gains on Thursday following solid investor demand for $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS).

At 1:20 p.m. EST (1820 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 1.833 percent, up over 1 basis point from late Wednesday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below