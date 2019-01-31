U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after employment cost data

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation expectations held their gains on Thursday as data showed domestic employment costs rose less than forecast in the fourth quarter, reinforcing the view inflation is tame.

At 10:01 a.m. EST (1501 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 1.835 percent, up 0.80 basis point from Wednesday. The 10-year breakeven rate was hovering below a two-week high reached on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)