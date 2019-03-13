Bonds News
March 13, 2019 / 12:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after Feb PPI

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations held their earlier gains on Wednesday even as a government index on domestic producer prices rose 1.9 percent year-over-year in February, its smallest annual increase since June 2017.

At 8:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.909 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below