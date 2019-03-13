U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after Feb PPI

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations held their earlier gains on Wednesday even as a government index on domestic producer prices rose 1.9 percent year-over-year in February, its smallest annual increase since June 2017.

At 8:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.909 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)