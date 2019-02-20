Bonds News
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after FOMC minutes

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s barometers of investors’ inflation outlook remained at higher levels on Wednesday following the release of the minutes from the Jan. 29-30 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank’s policy-setting body.

At 2:40 p.m. EST (1940 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.888 percent, up more than 1 basis point from late on Tuesday. Earlier Wednesday, it reached 1.898 percent, the highest level since Dec. 10, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

