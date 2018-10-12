U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after import price data

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation outlook held their gains on Friday as data showed import prices grew at a faster-than-forecast 0.5 percent pace in September, which was the largest increase since May.

At 8:43 a.m. (1243 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.13 percent, up 1 basis point from Thursday. It touched 2.12 percent on Thursday to its lowest level since Sept. 18, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)