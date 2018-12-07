Bonds News
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after jobs data miss

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation expectations held their earlier gains on Friday as a surge in oil prices overshadowed a weaker-than-expected report on U.S. payrolls in November.

At 9:27 a.m. EST (1427 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 1.930 percent, up over 2 basis points from Thursday, according to Tradeweb data. On Thursday, the margin ended at 1.908 percent, which was the tightest level since late December 2017. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

