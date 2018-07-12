U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after June CPI data

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook held at higher levels on Thursday as data showed domestic consumer prices barely increased in June but underlying trend signaled steady buildup in price pressure.

At 8:42 a.m. (1242 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was up 0.75 basis point at 2.13 percent, Reuters and Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)