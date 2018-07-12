FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 12:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after June CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook held at higher levels on Thursday as data showed domestic consumer prices barely increased in June but underlying trend signaled steady buildup in price pressure.

At 8:42 a.m. (1242 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was up 0.75 basis point at 2.13 percent, Reuters and Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

