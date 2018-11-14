U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after Oct CPI data

Bonds News
NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation outlook held their earlier gains on Wednesday, hovering near 10-month lows, as data showed consumer prices increased in October in line with market expectations.

At 8:45 a.m. (1345 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.039 percent, up 0.85 basis point from Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

