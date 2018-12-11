U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after PPI data

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation expectations held their earlier gains on Tuesday as an unexpected increase in domestic producer prices in November did not shift sentiment that inflation may be losing momentum.

At 8:42 a.m. EST (1342 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 1.879 percent, up 0.5 basis point from Monday, according to Tradeweb data. Earlier Tuesday, the margin touched 1.8606 percent, which was the tightest level since November 2017. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)