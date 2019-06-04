U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after remarks from Fed's Clarida

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook held their earlier gains on Tuesday after U.S. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told CNBC television that low inflation is a risk to the U.S. economy.

At 1:45 p.m. (1745 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.751%, up 0.75 basis point from late on Monday, Tradeweb data showed. It hit its lowest closing level since early January at 1.738% last week.

The 10-year breakeven rate has declined by more than 20 basis points from a near six-month high of 1.979% back on April 25. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)