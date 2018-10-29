U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after Sept inflation data

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation expectations held at higher levels on Monday following a report that showed domestic prices grew moderately in September with little sign inflation is accelerating.

At 8:37 a.m. (1237 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.073 percent, 0.55 basis point wider than Friday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)