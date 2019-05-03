U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after wage data

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation views hung on to their earlier increases on Friday, even as domestic average hourly earnings grew 0.2% in April, slower than a 0.3% pace analysts had forecast.

At 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.908%, up 1.50 basis points from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. It reached a near six-month high at 1.979% last week. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)