U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains as import prices fall

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s barometers on investors’ inflation expectations held their earlier gains on Friday even as the cost of imported goods into the United States declined for a third consecutive month in January.

At 8:37 a.m. EST (1337 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.874 percent, 1.6 basis points higher than late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)