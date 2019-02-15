Bonds News
February 15, 2019 / 1:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains as import prices fall

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s barometers on investors’ inflation expectations held their earlier gains on Friday even as the cost of imported goods into the United States declined for a third consecutive month in January.

At 8:37 a.m. EST (1337 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.874 percent, 1.6 basis points higher than late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below