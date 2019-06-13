Bonds News
June 13, 2019 / 12:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains despite drop in import prices

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation views remained higher on Thursday even as prices on goods and services imported into the United States posted a 0.3% fall in May, the steepest monthly decline in five months.

At 8:38 a.m. (1228 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.740%, up 0.65 basis point from Wednesday, according to Tradeweb data. It has rebounded from 1.692%, its lowest level since early January reached Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

