U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold loss despite PPI jump

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations stayed lower on Friday as a deepening slump in oil prices overshadowed data that showed a stronger-than-expected increase in domestic producer prices in October.

At 8:40 a.m. (1340 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.070 percent, down nearly 1 basis point from Thursday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)