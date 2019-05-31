U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold losses after April inflation data

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation view remained lower on Friday as the Federal Reserve’s preferred price gauge rate increased 0.2% in April, matching market expectations and reinforcing the view that inflation is not accelerating.

At 9:28 a.m. (1328 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.743%, down 0.55 basis point from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. It held above its lowest level since early January reached earlier this week and has fallen from a near six-month high of 1.979% back on April 25. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)