Bonds News
May 31, 2019 / 1:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold losses after April inflation data

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation view remained lower on Friday as the Federal Reserve’s preferred price gauge rate increased 0.2% in April, matching market expectations and reinforcing the view that inflation is not accelerating.

At 9:28 a.m. (1328 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.743%, down 0.55 basis point from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. It held above its lowest level since early January reached earlier this week and has fallen from a near six-month high of 1.979% back on April 25. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)

