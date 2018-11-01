U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold losses after labor costs data

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations held at lower levels on Thursday following in-line increases in domestic worker productivity and labor costs in the third quarter.

At 8:33 a.m. (1233 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.058 percent, down about 1 basis point from Wednesday. Earlier this week, it touched 2.046 percent, which was its lowest level since January, Tradeweb and Refinitiv data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)