November 15, 2018 / 1:56 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold losses after Oct import price data

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation outlook on Thursday held at lower levels near 10-month lows, as data showed a stronger-than-forecast 0.5 percent increase in import prices in October.

At 8:49 a.m. (1349 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was down 0.60 basis point at 2.012 percent, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

