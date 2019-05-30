U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold losses after PCE inflation index revised down

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook held at lower levels on Thursday as the Federal Reserve’s preferred price gauge in the first quarter was revised lower, stoking worries about a softening in inflation trend.

At 8:42 a.m. (1242 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.749%, down 0.7 basis point from late on Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed. It held above its lowest level since early January reached on Wednesday and has fallen from a near six-month high of 1.979% back on April 25. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)