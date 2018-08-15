FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 12:50 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold losses as labor costs fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation outlook held at lower levels on Wednesday as data showed unit labor costs unexpectedly decline in the second quarter, supporting the view that wage pressure remains tame.

At 8:45 a.m. (1245 GMT), the yield spread between five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular five-year Treasuries, or the five-year inflation breakeven rate, was 1.98 percent, down 0.75 basis point from late Tuesday, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 2.10 percent, 0.75 basis point lower than late Tuesday.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

