June 14, 2018 / 12:54 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold losses despite rising import prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook held at their earlier lower levels on Thursday as data showed imported prices grew faster-than-expected in May but were not enough to heat up the current tame inflation trend.

At 8:45 a.m. (1245 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1 basis points lower from late Wednesday at 2.13 percent, Reuters and Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

