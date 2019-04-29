U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold lower after March PCE data

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation views stayed modestly lower on Monday after a government gauge of underlying inflation trends recorded an annual rise of 1.6% in March, its smallest increase since January 2018.

At 8:47 a.m. (1247 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.968%, down 0.35 basis point from late on Friday, Tradeweb data showed. It reached a near six-month high at 1.979% last week. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)