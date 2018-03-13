U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold near 2-week lows after CPI

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations held near two-week lows on Tuesday as domestic consumer price growth slowed in line with expectations in February, supporting the view inflation is not accelerating.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.10 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Monday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)