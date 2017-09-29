FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold rise after Aug inflation data
#Market News
September 29, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 21 days ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold rise after Aug inflation data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations held to their modest increase on Friday even as the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge moderated to 1.3 percent in August, its slowest annual rate since November 2015.

At 8:41 p.m. (1241 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.88 percent, up 0.5 basis point from late Thursday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

