U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold steady after July PPI data

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of investors’ inflation outlook was little changed on Friday as overall domestic producer prices grew modestly in July while core prices unexpectedly declined for the first time since October 2015.

At 8:45 a.m. (1245 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 1.647%, down marginally from Thursday, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data.