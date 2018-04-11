U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold steady after March CPI data

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations held steady on Wednesday as domestic consumer prices fell for the first time in 10 months in March due to a drop in gasoline costs, but the trend of inflation accelerating remained intact.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.09 percent, marginally higher than late Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)