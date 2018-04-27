U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold steady after Q1 GDP, ECI data

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s barometer on investors’ inflation expectations held steady on Friday following stronger-than-forecast readings on U.S. economic growth and employment costs in the first quarter.

At 8:50 a.m. (1250 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.17 percent, down 0.2 basis point from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)