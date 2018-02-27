U.S. TIPS breakeven rates pare fall after Powell's remarks

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations trimmed their earlier decline on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said domestic inflation which has been sluggish would reach the U.S. central bank’s 2-percent goal.

At 10:16 a.m. (1516 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.14 percent, flat from late on Monday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)