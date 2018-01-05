U.S. TIPS breakeven rates pare fall tied to mixed payrolls data

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations turned flat on Friday, trimming a modest drop linked to a December payrolls report that showed a smaller-than-forecast rise in hiring and in-line growth in average hourly earnings.

At 9:11 a.m. (1411 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was little changed at 2.02 percent, up 0.1 basis point from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)