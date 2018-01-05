FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Market News
January 5, 2018 / 2:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates pare fall tied to mixed payrolls data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations turned flat on Friday, trimming a modest drop linked to a December payrolls report that showed a smaller-than-forecast rise in hiring and in-line growth in average hourly earnings.

At 9:11 a.m. (1411 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was little changed at 2.02 percent, up 0.1 basis point from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.