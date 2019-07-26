U.S. TIPS breakeven rates pare losses after GDP data

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s barometers of investors’ view on inflation trimmed their earlier decline on Friday as data showed U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the second quarter while price growth remained muted.

At 9:29 a.m. (1329 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 1.796%, down 0.3 basis point from Thursday, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Nick Zieminski)