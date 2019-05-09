U.S. TIPS breakeven rates remain lower after April PPI data

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation views stayed near six-week lows on Thursday as domestic producer prices increased 0.2% in April, matching analyst forecasts and supporting the view underlying inflation remains benign.

At 8:47 a.m. (1247 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.856%, down 0.8 basis point from late on Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed. It has since fall from a near six-month high of 1.979% reached on April 25. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)