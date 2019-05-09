Bonds News
May 9, 2019 / 12:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates remain lower after April PPI data

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation views stayed near six-week lows on Thursday as domestic producer prices increased 0.2% in April, matching analyst forecasts and supporting the view underlying inflation remains benign.

At 8:47 a.m. (1247 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.856%, down 0.8 basis point from late on Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed. It has since fall from a near six-month high of 1.979% reached on April 25. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below