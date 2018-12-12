U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise after in-line CPI data

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation expectations rose on Wednesday as data showed underlying domestic inflation trend remained intact in November, matching analysts’ expectations.

At 8:45 a.m. EST (1345 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 1.837 percent, up 0.30 basis point from Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data. On Tuesday, the yield gap touched 1.825 percent, which was the tightest level since October 2017. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)