Bonds News
April 18, 2019 / 4:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise after solid auction

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation views rose on Thursday in the wake of solid investor demand at a $17 billion auction of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS).

At 12:41 p.m. (1641 GMT), the yield spread between five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular five-year Treasuries was 1.865%, up 0.8 basis point from late on Wednesday. The five-year TIPS breakeven rate hit a three-week peak earlier this week at 1.874%. Tradeweb data showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

