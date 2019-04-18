U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise after solid auction

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation views rose on Thursday in the wake of solid investor demand at a $17 billion auction of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS).

At 12:41 p.m. (1641 GMT), the yield spread between five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular five-year Treasuries was 1.865%, up 0.8 basis point from late on Wednesday. The five-year TIPS breakeven rate hit a three-week peak earlier this week at 1.874%. Tradeweb data showed.