U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise amid higher oil prices

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation expectations turned higher on Wednesday as the ongoing rebound in oil prices rekindled bets on faster domestic price growth in the coming months.

At 11:13 a.m. EST (1613 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 1.828 percent, up 1 basis point from late Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data. It is hovering about a three-week high after hitting the lowest levels since June 2017 last week. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)