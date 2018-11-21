U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise as oil prices rebound

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations on Wednesday increased from their lowest levels in at least 10 months as domestic oil prices rebounded from their lowest in more than a year.

At 8:20 a.m. EST (1320 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 1.987 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data. On Tuesday, this margin contracted to its tightest level since early January.