U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise as wages jump in August

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s barometer on investors’ inflation outlook rose from two-week lows Friday as data showed domestic wages grew at their fastest annual pace since 2009 in August, supporting the view inflation would be sustained near the Fed’s 2-percent goal.

At 8:55 a.m. (1255 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.10 percent, up more than 1 basis point from Thursday, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data.