FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 7, 2018 / 1:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise as wages jump in August

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s barometer on investors’ inflation outlook rose from two-week lows Friday as data showed domestic wages grew at their fastest annual pace since 2009 in August, supporting the view inflation would be sustained near the Fed’s 2-percent goal.

At 8:55 a.m. (1255 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.10 percent, up more than 1 basis point from Thursday, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.