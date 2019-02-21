U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise further after auction

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s barometers of investors’ inflation expectations increased more on Thursday following record indirect purchases at a $8 billion auction of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS).

At 1:24 p.m. EST (1824 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.915 percent, more than 2 basis points higher than Wednesday’s close. Earlier Thursday, it reached 1.9194 percent, the highest level since Dec. 7, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)