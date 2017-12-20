FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 2:56 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise on expected passage of tax plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations rose on Wednesday, prompted by expected passage of a sweeping tax bill that some traders bet would lift wages and overall inflation toward the Federal Reserve’s 2-percent goal.

At 9:47 a.m. (1447 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.94 percent, up over 1 basis point from late on Tuesday. Earlier it touched 1.95 percent, which was the highest level since early May, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

