U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise with higher CPI

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation views turned higher on Wednesday as the government’s consumer price index posted its largest increase in 14 months in March, reducing some worries that U.S. inflation may be rapidly slowing.

At 8:51 a.m. (1251 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.921%, up 0.85 basis point from late on Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)