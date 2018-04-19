U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise with oil prices

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of inflation expectations rose on Thursday as domestic crude futures reached their highest levels since late 2014, supporting the view U.S. inflation would reach the Federal Reserve’s 2-percent goal.

At 9:25 a.m. (1325 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.18 percent, which was the highest since early February and 1 basis point higher than late on Wednesday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)