U.S. TIPS breakeven rates slip as CPI falls short

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation outlook fell on Thursday as data showed domestic consumer prices increased less than analyst forecast in August, undermining traders’ confidence that inflation is accelerating.

At 8:48 a.m. (1248 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.11 percent, down more than 1 basis point from Wednesday, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate was 2.00 percent, 2 basis points lower than late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)