U.S. TIPS breakeven rates stay lower after Aug core PCE data

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation outlook stayed lower on Friday as data showed the core rate on personal consumption expenditure was unchanged in August, falling short of economists’ expectations of a mild 0.1 percent increase.

The core PCE, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, grew at a 2.0 percent annual pace last month, matching the Fed’s inflation goal.

At 8:51 a.m. (1251 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.14 percent, down 0.75 basis point from Thursday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)