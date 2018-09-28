FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
September 28, 2018 / 12:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates stay lower after Aug core PCE data

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation outlook stayed lower on Friday as data showed the core rate on personal consumption expenditure was unchanged in August, falling short of economists’ expectations of a mild 0.1 percent increase.

The core PCE, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, grew at a 2.0 percent annual pace last month, matching the Fed’s inflation goal.

At 8:51 a.m. (1251 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.14 percent, down 0.75 basis point from Thursday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.