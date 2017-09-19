FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates stay lower after Aug import price data
September 19, 2017

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates stay lower after Aug import price data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations remained lower on Tuesday, retreating from four-month highs, even as data showed prices of imports into the United States recorded their largest gain in seven months in August.

At 8:46 a.m. (1246 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.87 percent, down 0.6 basis point from late Monday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

