U.S. TIPS breakeven rates stay lower after Feb PCE data

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations remained at multi-week lows on Thursday as the core rate on personal consumption expenditure, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, as expected rose 0.2 percent in February.

At 9:12 a.m. (1312 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.05 percent, which was a near 10-week low and 0.75 basis point lower than late Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)