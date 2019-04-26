Bonds News
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates stay lower after U.S. GDP data

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation views remained at lower levels on Friday as the government data’s on gross domestic product showed domestic inflation grew at a more sluggish pace in the first quarter than analysts had forecast.

At 8:37 a.m. (1227 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.963%, down 1.45 basis points from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. It reached a near six-month high at 1.979% on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

