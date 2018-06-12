U.S. TIPS breakeven rates steady after in-line May CPI data

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s barometers of investors’ inflation view were little changed on Tuesday as data showed domestic consumer prices grew 0.2 percent in May, in line with analysts’ expectations.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was flat from late Monday at 2.14 percent, Reuters and Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)