NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation views were little changed on Friday following a mixed U.S. payrolls report that showed a pickup in hiring in March and a deceleration in wage growth.

At 9:03 a.m. (1303 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.908%, marginally lower from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed.