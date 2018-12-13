U.S. TIPS breakeven rates steady as import prices tumble

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation expectations held steady on Thursday as prices of imported goods and services fell 1.6 percent in November, which was their steepest drop in more than three years.

At 8:37 a.m. EST (1337 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 1.837 percent, up 0.3 basis point from Wednesday, according to Tradeweb data. The yield gap hovered at its tightest level since October 2017. (Reporting by Richard Leong)