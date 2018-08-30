FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 12:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates steady as inflation rises in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s barometer on investors’ inflation outlook held steady on Thursday as the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge rose to 2 percent on a year-over-year basis, marking the first time it reached the Fed’s target since April 2012.

At 8:48 a.m. (1245 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.12 percent, little changed from late Wednesday, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

