U.S. TIPS breakeven rates trim decline on July wage growth

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of investors’ inflation outlook pared their earlier drop as domestic wages increased at a slightly stronger pace than analysts’ forecasts in July, soothing concerns about price growth abating.

At 9:04 a.m. (1304 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 1.685%, down 1.50 basis points from Thursday. It touched 1.671% earlier Friday, which was its lowest level since July 3, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)